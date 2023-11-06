The Wichita State Shockers (0-0) play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons shot 47.6% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 40.6% the Shockers' opponents shot last season.
  • Lipscomb went 18-9 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bisons were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Shockers finished 204th.
  • The Bisons put up an average of 76.4 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up to opponents.
  • Lipscomb went 16-7 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Lipscomb averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).
  • The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.
  • At home, Lipscomb drained 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Lipscomb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/8/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/11/2023 Asbury - Allen Arena

