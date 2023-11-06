The New York Jets (4-3) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 (at MetLife Stadium). For this game, the over/under has been set at 40 points.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chargers as they prepare for this matchup against the Jets. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jets as they prepare for this matchup against the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 40 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 40.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Insights

Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Chargers are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Los Angeles has gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

New York is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Jets have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New York has seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Austin Ekeler - - 46.5 (-118) - 29.5 (-125) - Justin Herbert 251.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-118) - - - Joshua Kelley - - 22.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Allen Lazard - - - - 33.5 (-115) - Tyler Conklin - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Zach Wilson 214.5 (-115) 1.5 (+180) 13.5 (-118) - - - Breece Hall - - 56.5 (-115) - 17.5 (-111) - Garrett Wilson - - - - 64.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

