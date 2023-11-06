The Belmont Bruins battle the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:30 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Belmont vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bruins scored 9.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (62.3).

Belmont went 12-3 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 64.6 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 67.1 the Bruins allowed.

Missouri had an 11-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.

The Bruins shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Belmont Schedule