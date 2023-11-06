How to Watch the Belmont vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Belmont Bruins battle the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Belmont vs. Missouri 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins scored 9.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (62.3).
- Belmont went 12-3 last season when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 64.6 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 67.1 the Bruins allowed.
- Missouri had an 11-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 36.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 9.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.
- The Bruins shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/10/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/15/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.