The Georgia State Panthers (0-0) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Belmont Bruins (0-0) at Curb Event Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Belmont vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

Belmont and its opponents went over 146.5 combined points in 16 of 29 games last season.

Belmont games had an average of 148.3 points last season, 1.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Belmont went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

Belmont finished with a 15-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Bruins won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Belmont a 77.8% chance to win.

Belmont vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 16 55.2% 76.5 143.2 71.8 141.2 142.8 Georgia State 8 30.8% 66.7 143.2 69.4 141.2 134.5

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bruins put up 7.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers allowed (69.4).

Belmont went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Belmont vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 15-14-0 5-1 17-12-0 Georgia State 5-21-0 1-3 13-13-0

Belmont vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Georgia State 12-2 Home Record 10-9 7-7 Away Record 0-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

