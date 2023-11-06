How to Watch Belmont vs. Georgia State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (0-0) battle the Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games Belmont shot higher than 43.5% from the field, it went 18-5 overall.
- The Panthers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bruins finished 270th.
- Last year, the Bruins averaged 7.1 more points per game (76.5) than the Panthers gave up (69.4).
- Belmont went 18-6 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Belmont performed better at home last year, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bruins surrendered 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.9).
- When playing at home, Belmont made two more treys per game (10.6) than when playing on the road (8.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in away games (36.3%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/14/2023
|Berry
|-
|Curb Event Center
