The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Marcus Smart recorded 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Steven Adams' stats last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 59.7% from the field.

Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also drained 58.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Jerami Grant recorded 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 treys (fifth in league).

Malcolm Brogdon posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season included 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Trail Blazers Grizzlies 113.4 Points Avg. 116.9 117.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 35.1%

