Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Moda Center, go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSE
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers last season were 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart recorded 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Steven Adams' stats last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 59.7% from the field.
- Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton's numbers last season were 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also drained 58.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).
- Jerami Grant recorded 20.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 21.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 treys (fifth in league).
- Malcolm Brogdon posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Shaedon Sharpe's stats last season included 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Trail Blazers
|Grizzlies
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
