The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

West Virginia is averaging 30.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 76th, allowing 26.5 points per contest. In terms of points scored BYU ranks 86th in the FBS (24.9 points per game), and it is 69th defensively (25.6 points allowed per game).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

West Virginia vs. BYU Key Statistics

West Virginia BYU 401.0 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.6 (128th) 378.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.4 (75th) 203.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.3 (129th) 197.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (78th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 1,340 passing yards, completing 53.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 404 yards (50.5 ypg) on 72 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 574 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Devin Carter's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has caught 12 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Kole Taylor's 24 catches have yielded 262 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,716 yards (214.5 per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has carried the ball 96 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has piled up 43 carries and totaled 134 yards.

Chase Roberts paces his squad with 459 receiving yards on 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has caught 28 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (43.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has racked up 332 reciving yards (41.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

