Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games with MWC teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Week 10 MWC Results

Wyoming 24 Colorado State 15

  • Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-6)
  • Pregame Total: 43.5

Wyoming Leaders

  • Passing: Andrew Peasley (15-for-22, 140 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Harrison Waylee (29 ATT, 128 YDS)
  • Receiving: Alex Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 32 YDS)

Colorado State Leaders

  • Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (24-for-42, 220 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Avery Morrow (11 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tory Horton (10 TAR, 7 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WyomingColorado State
334Total Yards274
140Passing Yards220
194Rushing Yards54
1Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 10 MWC Games

Army Black Knights vs. No. 17 Air Force Falcons

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Favorite: Air Force (-17.5)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)

UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: University Stadium (NM)
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)

Utah State Aggies at San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Favorite: Utah State (-2.5)

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

