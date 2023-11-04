The Washington State Cougars (4-4) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-6) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Cardinal are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Stanford matchup.

Washington State vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Washington State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Stanford Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-13.5) 59.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-13.5) 60.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Washington State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Stanford is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Washington State & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.