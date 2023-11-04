Washington State vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Washington State Cougars (4-4) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-6) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Cardinal are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington State vs. Stanford matchup.
Washington State vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Washington State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-13.5)
|59.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-13.5)
|60.5
|-550
|+400
Washington State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Washington State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Stanford is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
Washington State & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
