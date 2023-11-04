The Washington State Cougars (4-4) will square off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-6) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Cardinal are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

Washington State vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pullman, Washington
  • Venue: Martin Stadium

Washington State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM Washington State (-13.5) 59.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Washington State (-13.5) 60.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Washington State has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Stanford is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Cardinal have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Washington State & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Washington State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Stanford
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

