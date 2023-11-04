The Washington State Cougars (4-4) and the Stanford Cardinal (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes.

Washington State is totaling 32.1 points per game on offense this season (39th in the FBS), and is surrendering 30.9 points per game (106th) on the other side of the ball. Stanford ranks 74th in total yards per game (379), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 465.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

Washington State vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Washington State vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Washington State Stanford 435.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379 (85th) 445.9 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.1 (124th) 88.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128 (101st) 346.8 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (51st) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (127th)

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has been a dual threat for Washington State so far this season. He has 2,536 passing yards, completing 69.8% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (20.8 ypg) on 79 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Nakia Watson has carried the ball 66 times for a team-high 203 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 199 yards (24.9 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Kyle Willams has hauled in 46 receptions for 627 yards (78.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Lincoln Victor has caught 53 passes for 573 yards (71.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly's 34 receptions have yielded 475 yards and five touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has racked up 1,592 yards on 60.5% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 173 yards with two scores.

Casey Filkins has rushed 38 times for 215 yards, with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has collected 192 yards (on 40 attempts) with one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor leads his team with 737 receiving yards on 45 catches with five touchdowns.

Tiger Bachmeier has put up a 315-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 44 targets.

Benjamin Yurosek's 16 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 239 yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

