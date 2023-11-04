The Washington State Cougars are expected to win their game versus the Stanford Cardinal at 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Washington State vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (59.5) Washington State 37, Stanford 23

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Cougars have covered the spread four times in seven games.

The Cougars have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 2.6 more than the average point total for Washington State games this season.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinal have a 20.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinal have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Stanford is 2-3 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

Three of the Cardinal's eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average total for Stanford games this season is 0.3 more points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Cougars vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 32.1 30.9 34.8 30.5 29.5 31.3 Stanford 22.8 37.5 17.8 35.4 31.0 41.0

