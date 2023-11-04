Pac-12 foes will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-4) meet the Stanford Cardinal (2-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Washington State vs. Stanford? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Washington State vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 37, Stanford 23

Washington State 37, Stanford 23 Washington State has gone 1-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Cougars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

Stanford has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinal have entered six games this season as the underdog by +380 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cougars an 84.6% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (-13.5)



Washington State (-13.5) Against the spread, Washington State is 4-3-0 this year.

Stanford owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the Washington State vs. Stanford matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Four of Washington State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 58.5 points.

There have been four Stanford games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.9 points per game, 3.6 points fewer than the total of 58.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 58 56 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31.7 32.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.8 58.9 61.2 Implied Total AVG 38.6 38.8 38.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-4 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.