The Auburn Tigers (4-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Auburn has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

