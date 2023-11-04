The Auburn Tigers (4-4) take on a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Auburn ranks 71st in the FBS with 26.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 46th in points allowed (369 points allowed per contest). Vanderbilt has sputtering defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 436.8 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, generating 335.2 total yards per contest (105th-ranked).

Below in this story, we will give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Auburn 335.2 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (106th) 436.8 (132nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369 (53rd) 92.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (30th) 242.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.9 (119th) 16 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards (139 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 66 times for 277 yards (30.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has been given 65 carries and totaled 250 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has racked up 591 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has 31 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 365 yards (40.6 yards per game) this year.

London Humphreys has racked up 350 reciving yards (38.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 1,075 yards (134.4 ypg) on 100-of-156 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 297 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jarquez Hunter has 453 rushing yards on 89 carries with five touchdowns.

Jay Fair's team-leading 266 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 35 targets) with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put up a 215-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 32 targets.

Shane Hooks' nine grabs are good enough for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

