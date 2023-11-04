Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (49.5)
|Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)
- The Commodores have a 21.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Commodores have covered the spread only once in nine opportunities this year.
- When they have played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, the Commodores are 1-4 against the spread.
- In the Commodores' nine games with a set total, seven have hit the over (77.8%).
- The average point total for Vanderbilt this season is 5.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Auburn Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.
- Against the spread, the Tigers are 3-5-0 this year.
- In games it has played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Tigers have played eight games this year and three of them have gone over the total.
- Auburn games have had an average of 52.6 points this season, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Commodores vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Auburn
|26.8
|22.5
|34.4
|19.0
|14.0
|28.3
|Vanderbilt
|25.4
|34.2
|30.2
|32.2
|19.5
|36.8
