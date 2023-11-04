Utah State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Utah State Aggies (3-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Utah State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-2.5)
|56.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-2.5)
|57.5
|-140
|+116
Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Utah State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- San Diego State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Aztecs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Utah State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
