UCLA vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) will have their ninth-ranked running game on show versus the Arizona Wildcats (5-3), with the No. 67 run defense in college football, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Bruins are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Arizona matchup in this article.
UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
UCLA vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-2.5)
|51.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-2.5)
|51.5
|-140
|+116
UCLA vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- UCLA has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Bruins have an ATS record of 3-2.
- Arizona has covered six times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 5-0 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
UCLA & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
