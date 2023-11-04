The UCF Knights (3-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

UCF is totaling 33.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 31st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 102nd, giving up 29.9 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Cincinnati is generating 444.5 total yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FBS defensively (375.4 total yards surrendered per game).

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

UCF vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

UCF Cincinnati 495 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (34th) 402 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (59th) 227 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (6th) 268 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.9 (73rd) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has compiled 1,108 yards (138.5 ypg) on 82-of-127 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 204 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 126 times for 712 yards (89 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 210 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 493 yards (61.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker's leads his squad with 585 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 562 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,601 yards on 139-of-233 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 441 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 642 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson's 578 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 receptions on 66 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has caught 27 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (44.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

