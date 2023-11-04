Tyson Barrie and the Nashville Predators will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. Fancy a bet on Barrie? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyson Barrie vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

Barrie has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Barrie has yet to score a goal through 10 games this year.

Barrie has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Barrie has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Barrie goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barrie Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 1 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

