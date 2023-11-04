The Nashville Predators, Thomas Novak among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to wager on Novak's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Thomas Novak vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Novak has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Novak has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Novak has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Novak's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Novak has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Novak Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 2 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

