The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) are an overwhelming 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

Tennessee ranks 44th in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and 31st in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) this season. UConn has been sputtering on offense, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 19.8 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 29.3 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Tennessee vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -35.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Tennessee Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Volunteers' offense fail to produce, ranking -43-worst in the FBS in total yards (405.7 total yards per game). They rank 65th on defense (359.7 total yards allowed per game).

Over the previous three contests, the Volunteers rank -5-worst in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and 18th-worst in scoring defense (24.7 points per game allowed).

With 199.7 passing yards per game on offense (-71-worst) and 271.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-71-worst) over the last three contests, Tennessee has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

With an average of 206.0 rushing yards per game on offense and 88.0 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, the Volunteers rank 44th and 31st, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Volunteers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Tennessee has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Tennessee has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 5-1 in those games.

Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,763 yards (220.4 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 258 rushing yards on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 713 yards on 102 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 82 times this year and racked up 415 yards (51.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 44 receptions for 463 yards (57.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 41.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 17 receptions for 217 yards, an average of 27.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

James Pearce Jr. has 7.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Aaron Beasley, Tennessee's leading tackler, has 47 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Kamal Hadden leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 18 tackles and three passes defended.

