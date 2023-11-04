The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) and UConn Huskies (1-7) will face each other in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. UConn?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tennessee 40, UConn 11
  • Tennessee is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
  • The Volunteers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.
  • UConn has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Huskies have entered eight games this season as the underdog by or more and are in those contests.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UConn (+35.5)
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-2-0 this season.
  • UConn owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55.5)
  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55.5 points four times this season.
  • This season, UConn has played just two games with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 51.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the total of 55.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.9 57.5 51.5
Implied Total AVG 33.6 37.3 28.7
ATS Record 5-2-0 4-0-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UConn

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.4 48.7 50.5
Implied Total AVG 29.8 29.6 30
ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

