The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tucker Stadium in an OVC battle.

Tennessee Tech ranks 13th-worst in scoring offense (14.1 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 48th with 24.9 points allowed per game. UT Martin's defense ranks 80th in the FCS with 366.9 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by racking up 430.1 total yards per contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech UT Martin 293.3 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.1 (23rd) 320.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (76th) 127.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.4 (7th) 166.1 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has recorded 533 yards (66.6 ypg) on 44-of-90 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 71 times for 344 yards (43.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 153 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Marcus Knight has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 317 yards (39.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Brad Clark has hauled in 28 receptions for 339 yards (42.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jalal Dean has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 29.6 yards per game.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,508 yards (188.5 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 318 yards (39.8 ypg) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has run the ball 158 times for 1,017 yards, with nine touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has registered 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 438 (54.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has two touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 25 passes and compiled 351 receiving yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts' 20 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

