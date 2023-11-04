The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) visit the Tennessee State Tigers (6-2) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Charleston Southern has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 14.9 points per game. The defense ranks 98th in the FCS (31.5 points allowed per game). Tennessee State ranks 82nd with 333.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 40th with 325.9 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Tennessee State Charleston Southern 333.1 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (124th) 325.9 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.9 (107th) 164.5 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (112th) 168.6 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.4 (120th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis leads Tennessee State with 878 yards on 71-of-138 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 148 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Gant has run the ball 97 times for 409 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalen Rouse has collected 358 yards (on 87 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis leads his team with 371 receiving yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson has put up a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 14 targets.

Dayron Johnson's 20 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 179 yards (22.4 ypg).

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has thrown for 777 yards (97.1 ypg) to lead Charleston Southern, completing 49.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has 471 rushing yards on 104 carries with four touchdowns.

JD Moore has carried the ball 52 times for 217 yards (27.1 per game) and one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas has hauled in 19 catches for 341 yards (42.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jaden Scott has caught 11 passes for 141 yards (17.6 yards per game) this year.

Noah Jennings has been the target of 11 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 124 yards, an average of 15.5 yards per contest.

