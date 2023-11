In a Week 10 slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups, fans from Tennessee should tune in to see the UConn Huskies versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-35.5)

VMI Keydets at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Chattanooga Mocs

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Finley Stadium Davenport Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UT Martin Skyhawks at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Tucker Stadium

Tucker Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at Memphis Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Memphis (-13.5)

Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Auburn (-12.5)

Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: New Mexico State (-3)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!