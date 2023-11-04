Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for O'Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus this season, in 20:26 per game on the ice, is -4.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in three of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

O'Reilly has a point in five of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

O'Reilly has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

The implied probability that O'Reilly hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 5 7 Points 2 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.