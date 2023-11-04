Roman Josi will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet on Saturday at Rogers Place, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Josi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Josi has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Josi has a point in six of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Josi has an assist in five of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Josi hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Josi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 4 7 Points 4 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.