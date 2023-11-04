The New Hampshire Wildcats (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wildcat Stadium in a CAA clash.

On offense, New Hampshire has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FCS by totaling 38.0 points per game. The New Hampshire Wildcats rank 83rd on defense (28.9 points allowed per game). Villanova ranks 30th in the FCS with 30.6 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 11th-best by giving up just 18.0 points per contest.

New Hampshire vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

New Hampshire vs. Villanova Key Statistics

New Hampshire Villanova 450.9 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.9 (25th) 416.8 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (22nd) 111.1 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (11th) 339.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.4 (56th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has been a dual threat for New Hampshire so far this season. He has 2,709 passing yards, completing 64% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 126 yards (15.8 ypg) on 38 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Laube has 544 rushing yards on 132 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 603 yards (75.4 per game) on 50 catches with six touchdowns.

Logan Tomlinson has put up a 401-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 16 targets.

DJ Linkins has racked up 26 catches for 353 yards, an average of 44.1 yards per game.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has thrown for 1,623 yards (202.9 per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 244 yards with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Jackson, has carried the ball 70 times for 473 yards (59.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has racked up 412 yards on 67 carries with four touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has collected 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 607 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has five touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez has recorded 528 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Jaaron Hayek has racked up 226 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

