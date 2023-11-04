New Hampshire vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Villanova Wildcats and New Hampshire Wildcats match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
New Hampshire vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Villanova (-0.1)
|55.4
|Villanova 29, New Hampshire 28
New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)
- The New Hampshire Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Every New Hampshire Wildcats game has gone over the point total this year.
Villanova Betting Info (2023)
- The Villanova Wildcats is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- All Villanova Wildcats three game with a set total have hit the over.
Wildcats vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|New Hampshire
|38.0
|28.9
|37.7
|30.7
|38.2
|27.8
|Villanova
|30.6
|18.0
|36.5
|10.3
|24.8
|25.8
