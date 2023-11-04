Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Villanova Wildcats and New Hampshire Wildcats match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

New Hampshire vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-0.1) 55.4 Villanova 29, New Hampshire 28

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The New Hampshire Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Every New Hampshire Wildcats game has gone over the point total this year.

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Villanova Wildcats is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

All Villanova Wildcats three game with a set total have hit the over.

Wildcats vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Hampshire 38.0 28.9 37.7 30.7 38.2 27.8 Villanova 30.6 18.0 36.5 10.3 24.8 25.8

