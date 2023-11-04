The Navy Midshipmen (3-4) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Midshipmen favored to win by 6.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. Temple matchup in this article.

Navy vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Navy vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Navy vs. Temple Betting Trends

Navy has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Temple has not won against the spread this season in six chances.

The Owls have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.