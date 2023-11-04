The Navy Midshipmen (3-4) hit the road for an AAC clash against the Temple Owls (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Navy has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 304.9 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 58th in the FBS (362.9 yards allowed per game). Temple ranks 96th in total yards per game (349.4), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 454 total yards allowed per contest.

Navy vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Navy vs. Temple Key Statistics

Navy Temple 304.9 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.4 (103rd) 362.9 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454 (121st) 205.1 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (120th) 99.7 (132nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.1 (52nd) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (133rd)

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has racked up 522 yards (74.6 ypg) on 40-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Alex Tecza has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 527 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Dabe Fofana has piled up 231 yards on 55 carries, scoring one time.

Eli Heidenreich has hauled in seven receptions for 178 yards (25.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Brandon Chatman has caught nine passes for 151 yards (21.6 yards per game) this year.

Nathan Kent's four receptions have turned into 77 yards and one touchdown.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has recored 1,741 passing yards, or 217.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.2% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Joquez Smith has rushed for 299 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 236 yards across 51 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 19 catches for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. leads his team with 397 receiving yards on 28 receptions with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has caught 25 passes and compiled 305 receiving yards (38.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dante Wright has racked up 263 reciving yards (32.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

