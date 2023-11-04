The Navy Midshipmen are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Temple Owls at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Navy vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (-7) Over (45.5) Navy 34, Temple 16

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The Midshipmen have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Midshipmen have two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Midshipmen's six games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Navy games this season has been 48.3, 2.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Owls have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in six games with a set total.

Temple is 0-4 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or greater this season.

Owls games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The average over/under for Temple games this season is 10.1 more points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Midshipmen vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Navy 18.3 22.1 21.8 21.3 19.0 14.0 Temple 19.1 38.0 21.2 35.0 15.7 43.0

