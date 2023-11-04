AAC rivals will clash when the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) meet the Temple Owls (2-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Navy vs. Temple?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Navy 34, Temple 16

Navy 34, Temple 16 Navy has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Midshipmen have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Temple has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Owls have not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen's implied win probability is 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (-7)



Navy (-7) Navy has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

Temple is winless against the spread this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in four chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Three of Navy's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

In the Temple's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 37.4 points per game, 8.1 points fewer than the total of 45.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.7 46.8 Implied Total AVG 29 28.3 29.7 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Temple

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.6 53.1 60.5 Implied Total AVG 34.8 35.5 33.5 ATS Record 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

