AAC rivals will clash when the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) meet the Temple Owls (2-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Navy vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Navy vs. Temple?

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Navy 34, Temple 16
  • Navy has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • The Midshipmen have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
  • Temple has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Owls have not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen's implied win probability is 73.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Navy (-7)
  • Navy has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.
  • Temple is winless against the spread this season.
  • The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in four chances.

Parlay your bets together on the Navy vs. Temple matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • Three of Navy's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.
  • In the Temple's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 37.4 points per game, 8.1 points fewer than the total of 45.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.3 49.7 46.8
Implied Total AVG 29 28.3 29.7
ATS Record 2-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Temple

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.6 53.1 60.5
Implied Total AVG 34.8 35.5 33.5
ATS Record 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.