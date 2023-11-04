Best Bets & Odds for the Navy vs. Temple Game – Saturday, November 4
AAC rivals will clash when the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) meet the Temple Owls (2-6). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Navy vs. Temple?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Navy 34, Temple 16
- Navy has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- The Midshipmen have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Temple has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Owls have not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Midshipmen's implied win probability is 73.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Navy (-7)
- Navy has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.
- Temple is winless against the spread this season.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in four chances.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Three of Navy's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.
- In the Temple's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 37.4 points per game, 8.1 points fewer than the total of 45.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Navy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|49.7
|46.8
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|28.3
|29.7
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Temple
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.6
|53.1
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|35.5
|33.5
|ATS Record
|0-6-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-3
|0-2
