The Morgan State Bears (2-5) and the Delaware State Hornets (1-7) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hughes Stadium in a clash of MEAC opponents.

Morgan State ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 39th with 23.7 points allowed per game. Delaware State's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.5 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 101st with 18.3 points per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Hughes Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Morgan State Delaware State 244.6 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (106th) 314.4 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.0 (85th) 98.0 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.4 (115th) 146.6 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.9 (76th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has thrown for 535 yards (76.4 ypg) to lead Morgan State, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 299 yards on the ground.

This season, Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 34 times for 134 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt's leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has caught 13 passes for 141 yards (20.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Anthony James Jr. has hauled in 14 grabs for 97 yards, an average of 13.9 yards per game.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,181 yards on 83-of-141 passing with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 196 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Marquis Gillis has run the ball 94 times for 434 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 122 yards.

EJ Core has hauled in 243 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Nyghee Lolley has put up a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 19 targets.

Khyheem Waleed has racked up 211 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Morgan State or Delaware State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.