In the contest between the Morgan State Bears and Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morgan State (-31.2) 45.3 Morgan State 38, Delaware State 7

Week 10 Predictions

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven of Bears games hit the over.

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five of Hornets games last year hit the over.

Bears vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morgan State 15.7 23.7 12.3 19.7 18.3 26.8 Delaware State 18.3 36.5 19.0 21.0 17.5 52.0

