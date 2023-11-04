Morgan State vs. Delaware State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the contest between the Morgan State Bears and Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bears to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Morgan State vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Morgan State (-31.2)
|45.3
|Morgan State 38, Delaware State 7
Morgan State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven of Bears games hit the over.
Delaware State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of five of Hornets games last year hit the over.
Bears vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Morgan State
|15.7
|23.7
|12.3
|19.7
|18.3
|26.8
|Delaware State
|18.3
|36.5
|19.0
|21.0
|17.5
|52.0
