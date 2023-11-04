The Montana Grizzlies (7-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky battle.

Montana sports the 61st-ranked offense this year (359.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 289.8 yards allowed per game. Sacramento State's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FCS with 433.8 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 357.8 total yards per game, which ranks 70th.

Montana vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Montana vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Montana Sacramento State 359.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.8 (21st) 289.8 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.8 (68th) 175.6 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.9 (21st) 184.1 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.9 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 762 yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns this season. He's also run for 341 yards (42.6 ypg) on 83 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has 614 rushing yards on 108 carries with eight touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has hauled in 31 receptions for 467 yards (58.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keelan White has caught 30 passes for 366 yards (45.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aaron Fontes has hauled in 22 catches for 295 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 1,665 yards (208.1 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 394 yards (49.3 ypg) on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Ezra Moleni has collected 273 yards (on 61 attempts).

Devin Gandy's 375 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 receptions on 29 targets with three touchdowns.

Carlos Hill has 27 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 372 yards (46.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Gipson's 21 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 367 yards (45.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

