Montana vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
According to our computer model, the Montana Grizzlies will beat the Sacramento State Hornets when the two teams match up at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Montana vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana (-3.8)
|52.7
|Montana 28, Sacramento State 24
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.
- The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Grizzlies vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|28.9
|16.9
|30.0
|12.5
|27.8
|21.3
|Sacramento State
|32.8
|23.8
|36.5
|23.5
|29.0
|24.0
