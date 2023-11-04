According to our computer model, the Montana Grizzlies will beat the Sacramento State Hornets when the two teams match up at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Montana vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-3.8) 52.7 Montana 28, Sacramento State 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Predictions

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 28.9 16.9 30.0 12.5 27.8 21.3 Sacramento State 32.8 23.8 36.5 23.5 29.0 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.