The New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA opponents at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Middle Tennessee is a 3-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

New Mexico State is totaling 29.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 60th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 42nd, giving up 21.4 points per contest. Middle Tennessee has been struggling on defense, ranking 16th-worst with 33.1 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, generating 23.8 points per contest (95th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline New Mexico State -3 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Blue Raiders are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 448.0 yards per game (-15-worst in college football) and giving up 453.7 (24th-worst).

The Blue Raiders are 65th in college football in points scored for the past three games (32.0 per game) and -100-worst in points allowed (36.7).

In its past three games, Middle Tennessee has thrown for 344.7 yards per game (seventh-best in the country), and given up 238.3 in the air (-37-worst).

The Blue Raiders are -74-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (103.3), and -99-worst in rushing yards conceded (215.3).

In their last three contests, the Blue Raiders have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Middle Tennessee's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 10 CUSA Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Middle Tennessee games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season, Middle Tennessee has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Middle Tennessee has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bet on Middle Tennessee to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,151 yards (268.9 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 172 yards (21.5 ypg) on 88 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 366 yards, or 45.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Elijah Metcalf paces his team with 483 receiving yards on 40 catches with five touchdowns.

Holden Willis has collected 473 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 31 receptions.

Justin Olson has racked up 395 reciving yards (49.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Brumfield, the team's leader in tackles and sacks, has amassed 2.5 sacks, 1.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Tyrell Raby has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 14 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.