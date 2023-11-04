Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
CUSA action features the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-3)
|56.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-3)
|56.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Kansas State vs Texas
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Penn State vs Maryland
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- New Mexico State has put together a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.