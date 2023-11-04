Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the New Mexico State Aggies and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders square off at 6:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Aggies. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico State (-3) Under (55.5) New Mexico State 29, Middle Tennessee 24

Week 10 CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Raiders have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Blue Raiders have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Out of the Blue Raiders' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Middle Tennessee games this season is 2.6 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

New Mexico State is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of the Aggies' seven games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 4.1 higher than the average total in New Mexico State games this season.

Blue Raiders vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 29.4 21.4 37.3 23.0 23.2 20.2 Middle Tennessee 23.8 33.1 29.8 28.3 17.8 38.0

