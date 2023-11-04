AAC opponents match up when the Memphis Tigers (6-2) and the South Florida Bulls (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

On offense, Memphis has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by totaling 36.8 points per game. The Tigers rank 63rd on defense (25.1 points allowed per game). South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 444.1 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 33rd with 437.5 total yards per contest.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Memphis South Florida 439.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.5 (42nd) 398.6 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.1 (115th) 164.8 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.9 (25th) 274.4 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.6 (54th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,186 yards (273.3 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 179 rushing yards on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 762 yards (95.3 per game) with nine scores. He has also caught 34 passes for 348 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 249 yards (31.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-high 593 yards as a receiver have come on 42 receptions (out of 65 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 443 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,865 yards on 163-of-267 passing with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 573 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 116 times for 590 yards (73.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 550 receiving yards on 51 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Naiem Simmons has caught 28 passes and compiled 457 receiving yards (57.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khafre Brown has racked up 273 reciving yards (34.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

