Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will face the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Considering a wager on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Forsberg has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In one of 10 games this year, Forsberg has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Forsberg has a point in six games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Forsberg has had an assist in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Forsberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 10 Games 4 9 Points 4 1 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

