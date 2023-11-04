Big Sky foes match up when the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-5) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roos Field.

With 34.8 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Washington has had to rely on their 26th-ranked offense (31.4 points per contest) to keep them in games. Cal Poly has not been getting things done on defense, ranking sixth-worst with 37.1 points given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 20.3 points per contest (93rd-ranked).

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington Venue: Roos Field

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Eastern Washington Cal Poly 423.9 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.3 (82nd) 447.6 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (71st) 159.8 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.6 (124th) 264.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.6 (24th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas has thrown for 1,937 yards (242.1 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 116 rushing yards on 52 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Justice Jackson has racked up 384 yards on 61 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Tuna Altahir has carried the ball 90 times for 295 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Efton Chism III's leads his squad with 668 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 61 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm has caught 32 passes for 396 yards (49.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Stell Jr.'s 26 catches have yielded 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has thrown for 1,416 yards on 63.8% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Mark Biggins is his team's leading rusher with 50 carries for 240 yards, or 30.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Paul Holyfield Jr. has racked up 147 yards (on 42 carries).

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's 398 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 27 targets with four touchdowns.

Giancarlo Woods has totaled 308 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Bryson Allen's 21 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 294 yards (36.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

