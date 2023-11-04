In the contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles and Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Eastern Washington vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Washington (-16.6) 61.1 Eastern Washington 39, Cal Poly 22

Week 10 Predictions

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Eagles games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

Last season, nine Mustangs games went over the point total.

Eagles vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Washington 31.4 34.8 35.7 32.0 33.5 36.8 Cal Poly 20.3 37.1 23.8 24.0 14.3 59.0

