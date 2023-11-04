The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-6) and the VMI Keydets (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

While East Tennessee State's defense ranks 89th with 29.8 points allowed per game, the Buccaneers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 24th-worst (16.8 points per game). With 302.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, VMI ranks 98th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 76th, surrendering 362.9 total yards per game.

East Tennessee State vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. VMI Key Statistics

East Tennessee State VMI 258.1 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (95th) 350.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.9 (72nd) 152.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (84th) 105.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.9 (85th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has 334 passing yards for East Tennessee State, completing 45.5% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has racked up 515 yards on 102 carries while finding the end zone five times.

Zach Borisch has collected 207 yards on 46 carries, scoring two times.

Will Huzzie has hauled in 21 receptions for 232 yards (29 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tommy Winton, III has caught 17 passes for 217 yards (27.1 yards per game) this year.

Xavier Gaillardetz's 11 grabs are good enough for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 1,222 yards on 63.2% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Rice, has carried the ball 119 times for 635 yards (79.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has run for 273 yards across 76 carries.

Chance Knox has totaled 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 369 (46.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Aidan Twombly has recorded 328 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Isaiah Lemmond's 22 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 215 yards (26.9 ypg).

