When the Furman Paladins play the Chattanooga Mocs at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Paladins will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-0.9) 50.6 Furman 26, Chattanooga 25

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Paladins have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Mocs vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 33.6 21.0 39.8 19.5 28.6 22.2 Furman 29.4 19.9 31.8 11.5 27.0 28.3

