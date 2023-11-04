The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) and the Austin Peay Governors (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a clash of UAC foes.

Eastern Kentucky sports the 17th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (432.1 yards per game), but rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (498.4 yards allowed per game). Austin Peay's defense ranks 61st in the FCS with 26.3 points allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks sixth-best by accumulating 38.9 points per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Austin Peay Eastern Kentucky 454.4 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.1 (22nd) 397.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 498.4 (127th) 153.9 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (27th) 300.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.4 (28th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,279 yards on 176-of-259 passing with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 187 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has run for 807 yards on 143 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Trey Goodman's 607 receiving yards (75.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 23 targets with six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has collected 568 receiving yards (71 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Kam Thomas has racked up 378 reciving yards (47.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 2,003 yards passing for Eastern Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 605 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Braedon Sloan has 247 yards as a receiver (30.9 per game) on 24 catches with three touchdowns, while also racking up 65.6 rush yards per game and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Jaden Smith's leads his squad with 491 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 55 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 303 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

