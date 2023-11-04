In the contest between the Austin Peay Governors and Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Governors to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-6.6) 66.7 Austin Peay 37, Eastern Kentucky 30

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 UAC Predictions

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four Governors games hit the over.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have won twice against the spread this season.

This year, three of the Colonels' four games have gone over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Governors vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 29.3 35.1 35.3 33.3 25.6 36.2 Austin Peay 38.9 26.3 51 18.7 31.6 30.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.