There is high school football action in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Green Hill High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewarts Creek High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Gallatin High School at Oakland High School