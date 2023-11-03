Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks play at Ball Arena on Friday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -133) 8.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 13 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 13.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -133) 6.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Murray has dished out 6.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Murray has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Friday's prop bet for Doncic is 30.5 points, 10.5 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 11.5 boards per game, 3.0 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Doncic averages 8.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Doncic has hit six three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 14.5 points prop total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Friday is 3.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (18).

His per-game rebound average of five is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Hardaway's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

